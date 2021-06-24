What you need to know
- Apple has announced a new political and espionage thriller titled Liaison.
- The new series stars Vincent Cassel and Eva Green.
- Production has reportedly already begun on the new French and English series.
The first Apple TV+ original series in both French and English is coming soon.
As reported by Le Figaro, Apple has announced Liaison, a new Franco-English thriller that stars Vincent Cassel and Eva Green. Cassel is known for his roles in Black Swan, Ocean's Twelve, and Westworld whereas Green is known for Casino Royale and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. According to the report, shooting on the new series has already begun.
Liaison is a contemporary thriller that "mixes a political and espionage plot with the story of passionate love."
This contemporary thriller explores the challenges and devastating consequences of past mistakes on our future. Liaison mixes a political and espionage plot with the story of passionate love. Other actors in the cast include Peter Mullan (Ozark), Gérard Lanvin (Ten percent), Daniel Francis (Small Axe), Stanislas Merhar (Le Cahier noir), Philippine Leroy- Beaulieu (Ten percent), Laëtitia Eïdo (Fauda), Erik Ebouaney (Bronx), Bukky Bakray, a young hopeful awarded at the Bafta (Rocks) and Thierry Frémont, awarded an Emmy Award (In the Killer's Head).
Liaison is co-produced by Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions.
It is currently unknown when Liaison will premiere on Apple TV+. If you want to ensure you see it in the best quality possible when it does, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
