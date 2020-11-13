Visible is home to some of the most affordable phone plans around these days, and thanks to its latest iPhone deal, it's also now one of the best places to buy your iPhone 12. The carrier all iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models with a free pair of Bose SoundLink II wireless headphones for a limited time when you port-in your current number from your previous carrier.

Not only that, but by switching to Visible and porting in your number, you can also score up to $200 back via a prepaid Mastercard Virtual Account when purchasing a new iPhone.

Freebie iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro with free Bose Wireless Headphones Score the Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for free when you buy one of the following iPhone models and activate the device via Visible: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Free with Purchase See at Visible

Visible is stellar because you can score unlimited talk, text, and data (even for a mobile hotspot) for just $40 all-in. It runs on Verizon's 4G LTE network in the U.S. so you can be sure you'll have service nearly anywhere you go, and later this year, Visible is set to introduce 5G at no additional charge to its customers.

With the extra value these headphones add to today's offer, it marks one of the best iPhone 12 deals we've seen so far. Once you've purchased your new device, Visible will send you a SIM card in the mail with next-day shipping to insert into your new phone. You'll then be able to activate service on the device, after which point an email will be sent to the email address you used during sign up with all the details on how to redeem your free pair of Bose headphones. These around-ear headphones regularly sell for $229 on Amazon.

Remember to port-in your previous number to your new device or you won't be eligible for this deal. If you're adding more than a single line to your plan, the price drops even further with options as low as $25 per line each month.