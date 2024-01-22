Apple issues Vision Pro warning to users with certain medical conditions — Company warns several could be made worse by using headset

Apple has warned prospective Apple Vision Pro customers with certain medical conditions that using its spatial computing headset could “aggravate symptoms or increase the risk of injury or discomfort.”

In a support document (via Reddit ) published Friday, Apple confirmed that Apple Vision Pro users with a pre-existing medical condition should “consult with a medical provider before using Apple Vision Pro.”

“If you are at risk for falls or seizures, or have a serious medical condition such as a heart condition, consult with a medical provider before using Apple Vision Pro,” the company states. Beyond that, Apple has listed a series of conditions where using Apple Vision Pro might make your symptoms worse, or increase the risk of you getting hurt, or experiencing discomfort.

Apple Vision Pro medical advice

Specifically, Apple lists:

Migraines or chronic headaches

Dizziness or vertigo

Eye or vision conditions, such as binocular vision conditions

Psychological conditions

Inner ear conditions

History of dry eyes, itchiness, or swelling of the eyelids

Skin allergies or sensitivities

Seizures

Balance or gait conditions

That might sound like a lot, but truthfully nothing stands out as abnormal when it comes to strapping a computer to your face. Apple also says pregnant users should “exercise additional caution” using Vision Pro, warning of increased risk of nausea or loss of balance.

Even if your medical provider says it's safe for you to use Apple Vision Pro with one of the aforementioned conditions, Apple says users should “use the device seated and start with a less immersive experience,” and over short increments of time with “frequent” breaks.

Apple also says that magnets or components within the headset that emit radio waves “could affect the operation of nearby electronics, including cardiac pacemakers, hearing aids, and defibrillators,” and that anyone with a pacemaker or other implanted medical device should consult a medical provider or the manufacturer.

Finally, Apple says that you should stop using Apple Vision Pro if you experience any symptoms related to a medical condition, severe or persistent physical discomfort, motion sickness, visual discomfort, skin irritation, or psychological symptoms, as well as swelling, itchiness, skin irritation, or other skin reactions.

Apple Vision Pro pre-orders are now live ahead of the official launch on February 2, when the headset will arrive in stores.