Apple released a big Xcode update that allows Vision Pro apps to be submitted for its App Store — but what could be available on February 2?

If you’re a developer waiting to submit an app to Apple’s Vision Pro App Store, that time has arrived.

Soon after Apple announced the release date of its spatial computing headset for February 2, it confirmed that developers would be able to use Xcode 15.2 in order to submit apps for the headset’s App Store, so they can be made available for download on launch day.

For those unaware, Xcode is an app that allows developers to create third-party apps on all of Apple’s devices — but you need to pay a yearly fee of $99 for an app to be on the App Stores.

Since the Vision Pro SDK (Software Development Kit) was made available to developers at WWDC 2023, many have been experimenting with how their apps could work with the new device. Indeed, some are already announcing that their apps will be made available on day one of release since Xcode 15.2 was made available — but what else could you be downloading to your headset on February 2?

A matter of convenience? — iMore’s take

(Image credit: Apple)

There’s no doubt that Vision Pro’s App Store will be full of apps from launch day, and already, I’ve been looking at some from developers, such as Riley Testut , and they are sure to make an impression on any owner.

Yet I can’t help but feel that one of the big appeals for users, will be convenience. Take Twitch, for example — I love watching a weekly marathon held every year called Games Done Quick . It’s a weeklong event where you can watch speedrunners go through a game in record time, all for charity.

I usually have it playing on my iPad beside my MacBook Pro as I work, and it works fine. Yet I’m starting to imagine a scenario where I’m using the Mac Virtual Display on Vision Pro, which allows me to have a huge display in an environment, and a Twitch window beside, showcasing the marathon.

The best part about that is, I can have that experience anywhere, as long as I have the headset plugged into a wall socket. That’s just one example of what could be available from day one, especially if Twitch’s iPad app is made available on Vision Pro — and that’s not mentioning how apps like Microsoft Copilot, Ivory, and more could work with the headset.

I’m excited to see which apps will be available from February 2 on the Vision Pro App Store — but do let us know in the iMore Forums what you’re hoping to see.