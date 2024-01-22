Apple Vision Pro customers warn of potential face scan issue — Inconsistent readings could create sizing problems, but there's an easy fix

If you’ve recently preordered an Apple Vision Pro and have your head strap and Light Seal sizes booked in, you may want to try scanning again.

Some Apple Vision Pro customers have noticed varying sizes for their strap on each face scan, signaling a worrying release for the headset. As noted by @jmdagdelen , they were originally given a medium strap recommendation on the first scan, then a small one on the second.

This is a potential problem as it dictates the head strap and the size of the Light Seal that will come bundled with your headset and it’s a necessary part of the experience. If you get the wrong one on the day, you might find your headset doesn’t fit you and you can’t use it properly.

Luckily, as reported by Mark Gurman , you can swap sizes of individual parts wherever needed in the Apple Store. It may hold you back a few hours from using your mixed reality headset but it won’t cost you any more to get it sorted.

An in-person fitting is the best choice — iMore’s take

Though you could simply order a different size or potentially amend an order, this goes to show that, if there’s an Apple Store near you , it’s worth going to on the big day. You can get a fitting in a 1 on 1 environment with an employee trained to assist you and it’s currently the only way to get one on launch day.

If you happen to have a problem upon leaving the Apple Store, you can then pop back in, let an employee know your problem, and get it all amended. Though you may not always notice the benefit of having a physical store when buying an iPhone 15 Pro , you will definitely notice it with the Apple Vision Pro.

If you haven't yet decided if you want to put down the $3,499 on the headset or want to test out visionOS first, going to an Apple Store is the best way of easing any anxiety you have about the device. As you might expect from a headset as powerful as this, seeing really is believing so it’s worth trying out in a controlled environment.