Apple Vision Pro gets Alto's Odyssey and additional titles through Apple Arcade

Thanks to Apple Arcade, you can use the Apple Vision Pro headset for gaming. There are plenty of top titles available for the mixed reality headset, that you'd already find on iOS or iPadOS. And today, that catalog gets bigger.

Announced yesterday, there are three new titles joining the line-up of the best Apple Arcade games. They're all available to play from 28 March.

The new gaming titles include "Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City", "Gibbon: Beyond the Trees", and "Spire Blast". To access the titles, you need to be an active subscriber to Apple Arcade. It's accessible through the App Store and is a haven for hundreds of games across not just the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, but now the Vision Pro too. The monthly subscription will set you back $6.99 a month, but it's also part of some Apple One plans.

The new Apple Arcade titles for Vision Pro

First up, we have "Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City," an endless runner game that's likely to make you forget about the real world altogether. Imagine soaring above windswept dunes and exploring fantastical places, all from the comfort of your Vision Pro headset. It's a fan favorite on iOS and iPadOS, and is now available on Apple's most immersive device.

Next, we're treated to "Gibbon: Beyond the Trees," a hand-drawn adventure that’s as beautiful as it is environmental. This one’s a heart-warmer – it's got family values, swinging gibbons, and it’s even bagged the 2022 Apple Design Award. Last but certainly not least, we’ve got "Spire Blast," a physics-based puzzler that’ll have you collapsing vibrant towers as if you're some sort of virtual Godzilla.

With additional games joining the Apple Arcade roster for Vision Pro, it's nice to see Apple's continued efforts for the headset. We expect to see further titles become available as developers adapt their games for visionOS.

