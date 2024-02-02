Apple Vision Pro is here — Revolutionary spatial computing headset arrives in stores

News
By Stephen Warwick
published

The dawn of a new era.

Apple Vision Pro
(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

Almost eight months after it was first unveiled, after years of speculation, and almost a decade of internal development, Apple Vision Pro is finally here. The company's first (and hopefully not the last) spatial computing headset is now available to buy in-store, and online at Apple.com.

Apple first announced Apple Vision Pro at WWDC 2023. The company hailed the device as "a revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world." Highlight features include dual 4K displays, a potent suite of sensors and cameras, and the all-new visionOS operating system based around augmented reality. 

Since then, we've been hearing more and more about Vision Pro's hardware, software, and features. Now the launch is finally here we have an almost complete picture of every facet of the headset. That includes its design, more than 700 native apps, and logistics like financing, and AppleCare Plus. As Vision Pro arrives, here's a full rundown of our coverage, the most comprehensive guide to all things Vision Pro, anywhere in the multiverse!

Our essential Apple Vision Pro coverage

Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.

Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9