Apple Vision Pro is here — Revolutionary spatial computing headset arrives in stores
The dawn of a new era.
Almost eight months after it was first unveiled, after years of speculation, and almost a decade of internal development, Apple Vision Pro is finally here. The company's first (and hopefully not the last) spatial computing headset is now available to buy in-store, and online at Apple.com.
Apple first announced Apple Vision Pro at WWDC 2023. The company hailed the device as "a revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world." Highlight features include dual 4K displays, a potent suite of sensors and cameras, and the all-new visionOS operating system based around augmented reality.
Since then, we've been hearing more and more about Vision Pro's hardware, software, and features. Now the launch is finally here we have an almost complete picture of every facet of the headset. That includes its design, more than 700 native apps, and logistics like financing, and AppleCare Plus. As Vision Pro arrives, here's a full rundown of our coverage, the most comprehensive guide to all things Vision Pro, anywhere in the multiverse!
Our essential Apple Vision Pro coverage
- Apple Vision Pro: Release date, specs, price, and everything else you need to know - Get the full rundown on Vision Pro from top to bottom.
- Vision Pro RAM, storage, and chip options? Sometimes less is more - Here are all the specs and configurations of each Vision Pro model.
- Apple Vision Pro's Game Room leaked ahead of launch - Check out a first look at this exciting multiplayer Vision Pro title.
- Apple Vision Pro review roundup - Want to know what early reviewers think about Vision Pro? Here's a roundup of all the reviews.
- Apple Vision Pro financing starts at $291 a month over 12 months - Here are all the financing options and payment plans for Apple Vision Pro.
- 50 things you need to know about Apple Vision Pro - 50 exciting Apple Vision Pro facts
- Every Apple Vision Pro spatial game we know about so far - Here's every spatial game coming to Apple Vision Pro.
- Apple Vision Pro sensors: What they all do, and where they are - Curious about the sensors on Apple Vision Pro? We've got you covered!
- Every Apple Vision Pro app we've heard about so far - Some of the best early apps coming to Vision Pro.
- Apple Vision Pro — Can you import one from the U.S., and is it worth it? - Want to buy a Vision Pro from abroad? Read this first.
- How to record Spatial Video on iPhone 15 Pro - Even if you don't have a Vision Pro, you can already record spatial videos on your iPhone to future-proof your memories.
- The Vision Pro headset's spatial video feature is coming to this monstrous Apple TV Plus show - It's Godzilla. Godzilla is coming to Vision Pro.
- Watch how Apple makes each $3,499 Vision Pro spatial computer - A wonderful video about the process behind Vision Pro.
- Apple Vision Pro will feature new Apple TV+ 'immersive originals' - Apple TV Plus is getting the Vision Pro treatment.
- Worried the Apple Vision Pro won’t fit you? Here's how you can get the right fit for preorder - Get that facial scan just right!
- Every 3D film you can watch on Apple Vision Pro at launch - From Avatar: The Way of Water to Avengers: Endgame
- Apple Vision Pro hands-on review - I’ve tried Apple’s Vision Pro and these are the five things to be most excited about
- What’s in the Apple Vision Pro box? Here are all the accessories you get for free with the spatial computing headset — including a polishing cloth!
- Apple's AirPods Pro 2 USB-C: How they work best with Vision Pro - Unlock the secrets of Spatial Audio.
- Here's how you can try the Apple Vision Pro for free - Head to your local Apple Store and try out spatial computing for yourself.
- Environments on Apple Vision Pro - What they are and every location announced so far.
- Apple Vision Pro EyeSight - Everything you need to know about the mixed reality headset's outward display
- Movie-loving Vision Pro buyers face a problem — battery life - Here are seven great films that run longer than a single charge.
- Apple Vision Pro Price - Here's how much Apple's spatial computing headset will set you back.
- Apple Vision Pro vs Valve Index - Head to head with a gaming beast!
- Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3 - Don't choose wrong!
