Apple Vision Pro is here — Revolutionary spatial computing headset arrives in stores

Almost eight months after it was first unveiled, after years of speculation, and almost a decade of internal development, Apple Vision Pro is finally here. The company's first (and hopefully not the last) spatial computing headset is now available to buy in-store, and online at Apple.com.

Apple first announced Apple Vision Pro at WWDC 2023. The company hailed the device as "a revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world." Highlight features include dual 4K displays, a potent suite of sensors and cameras, and the all-new visionOS operating system based around augmented reality.

Since then, we've been hearing more and more about Vision Pro's hardware, software, and features. Now the launch is finally here we have an almost complete picture of every facet of the headset. That includes its design, more than 700 native apps, and logistics like financing, and AppleCare Plus. As Vision Pro arrives, here's a full rundown of our coverage, the most comprehensive guide to all things Vision Pro, anywhere in the multiverse!

