Apple Vision Pro is going to make knee replacement surgery easier and safer for healthcare professionals

For years, Apple's tech has been a cornerstone in medical advancements. There's the obvious stuff like health tracking on the Apple Watch, alongside ECG and heart rate readings. But there's also more clinical stuff you might not have heard of like iPads reducing NICU stays for newborns or iPhones streamlining nursing operations. Now, with the Vision Pro, Apple can provide even more immersive assistance for medical professionals. Thanks to mixed reality, students can practice on realistic-looking body parts, and surgeons can use them during preparation.

As reported by Apple today, one of the standout applications of Vision Pro is within the domain of knee and hip replacement surgeries. According to this study, the US sees over a million of these surgeries annually. Here, the Vision Pro is not just another piece of tech but a transformative tool for surgeons. Stryker's myMako app exemplifies this transformation. Integrated with Apple Vision Pro, myMako app allows surgeons to dive into the 3D surgical plans of their patients, offering insights and preparations previously deemed impossible.

Just how can the app be used on a daily basis within healthcare? myMako can enhance pre-op planning and intraoperative experiences. But Vision Pro's reach extends beyond the operating room. Siemens Healthineers’ Cinematic Reality app, for example, uses Vision Pro's capabilities to bring interactive holograms of human anatomy to life, promising advancements not just in surgical planning but in medical education and patient engagement.

A mixed reality healthcare future

But there are more ways that Vision Pro can help out medical professionals. The integration of Apple Vision Pro in managing electronic health records, as seen with Epic Systems' Spatial Computing Concept, marks a leap towards more intuitive, efficient, and immersive healthcare delivery. Beyond surgery and clinical applications, Vision Pro is carving out space in behavioral health and wellness. Apps like Cedars-Sinai's Xaia leverage Vision Pro's immersive capabilities to offer new forms of mental health support, combining AI-driven conversations with meditative spatial environments to enhance patient well-being.

Clearly, there are plenty of ways Vision Pro apps and mixed reality as a whole are going to aid the healthcare industry. Operations are going to get safer thanks to extra software that can help out, and education is going to be more interactive. It's all thanks to the immersive experience that Vision Pro can offer. We've all been looking for the best Apple Vision Pro, but maybe it's a combination of apps...