Apple Vision Pro job listings pop up in new countries as a potential global headset launch nears

The Apple Vision Pro finally went on sale in the United States back on February 2 but so far, that's the only country where you can walk into your local Apple Store and walk back out with what Apple hopes is the future of spatial computing. That'll surely change eventually, and there is now yet more evidence that it could happen relatively soon as well as which countries could be on the list for potential launches.

Following Apple Vision Pro-related job listings that appeared in the UK last year, identical listings have now been spotted in a number of additional countries which might suggest that they could be in line for a headset launch sooner rather than later. The UK has previously been hinted at as a potential country for the second phase of headset launches alongside China and Canada — and China is one of the countries where new Briefing Experience Specialist jobs are being advertised. Australia and Japan are the other two.

The job listings are all available on Apple's website right now and have some robust requirements including five or more years of "technical consultative sales in technology solutions for businesses or an evangelists role." Apple also wants someone with a "deep knowledge and use of sales enablement mechanisms and methods" while "excellent presentation, written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills, with strong networking ability" are also required. Apple also says that a Bachelor's degree or equivalent education is also required.

A global headset

The job postings, first reported by MacRumors, are all identical and invite applications to "imagine what you could do here." What follows is Apple's explanation of why working for the company is so great, adding that it's a company that "enriches the lives of hundreds of millions of people around the world."

As for the job itself, Apple says that "the goal of the Enterprise Briefing Experience Specialist is to illustrate the art of the possible for Apple Vision Pro, passionate about the enterprise user." It goes on to say that the successful applicants "will design and deliver demonstrations that present the capabilities of the product and its revolutionary new technology" and "showcase solutions, representative use cases, and transformative user workflows that inspire customer investment in the technology, the visionOS platform, and the product itself."

The job description goes on to explain that those who take the jobs will be responsible for demonstrating features and delivering content to enable regional sales as well as managing and conducting briefings for potential customers.

Apple still hasn't confirmed where the Apple Vision Pro will pop up next but its website says that it will arrive in more countries later this year. Apple appears to be readying its workforce for such a launch and it's a safe bet that the countries in which these new jobs are posted will get Apple Vision Pros eventually, it's just a matter of when it will happen.

The Apple Vision Pro is currently on sale with a starting price of $3,499 for the 256GB model while 512GB and 1TB versions are also available for those who need extra breathing room. International pricing will likely depend on the exchange rates at the time of launch as well as local taxes. Whatever the prices turn out to be, they won't be cheap — although Apple continues to be rumored to be working on a new, cheaper version for a future release.