Apple Vision Pro launch will see some U.S. stores close early as staff receive training — Select locations to close three hours early on Sunday, January 21

The Apple Vision Pro is almost here.
With the Apple Vision Pro launch just around the corner, some Apple Stores will be closing early on January 21 for important training.
As originally pointed out by MacRumors, “At least 70” Apple Stores in the US. will be closing three hours early on Sunday, January 21. You can go to Apple's website right now to figure out if the Apple Store near you is one of the locations shutting its doors early.
This is presumably being done to accommodate the three-hour training session employees are undergoing for the Apple Vision Pro launch, as originally reported by Bloomberg. These locations are likely designated to be central spots for Apple Vision Pro testing. Apple employees will probably be able to try out Apple’s new mixed reality headset, whilst learning how to fasten it onto potential customers and customize the Light Seal and headband.
Is three hours enough?
The Apple Vision Pro launches on February 2 and customers at U.S. Apple Stores can demo the device from that day onwards. Given the hype for the Apple Vision Pro, and that huge $3,499 price tag, you may want to book in a time early to avoid them all being filled at the start of the day.
Given customers need to be able to test out the Vision Pro headset fully, and they only get around 25 minutes in the demo time, Apple employees need to not only know how it works but how best to explain it to customers so they to get the most out of it. Many will likely try it out in-store before committing to the purchase so this will be a great chance for employees to sell the customer on the device itself.
We are sure to know more about this specific process and testing in the coming weeks.
