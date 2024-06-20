Apple Vision Pro might have just got its best game yet — Cityscapes: Sim Builder lets you craft an entire town in spatial bliss

Apple Vision Pro is getting not one but two new spatial games courtesy of Apple Arcade, including a city builder that might be the best game on the headset yet.

Announced Thursday, Apple has confirmed that Warped Kart Racers and Cityscapes: Sim Builder are both coming to Apple Arcade as spatial games for Apple Vision Pro. Warped Kart Racers, launching today, is a "raucous racing game" that lets you play as 20th Television animated characters from hit shows including Family Guy and American Dad! Tear around race tracks as Peter Griffin, Quagmire, and more all while you enjoy spatially-fixed content such as scoreboards.

(Image credit: Lively and Electric Square)

The perfect Apple Vision Pro game?

If you want something a little more laid back and a lot more spatial, Cityscapes: Sim Builder might be your cup of tea. As the name suggests, Cityscapes is a city builder that gives players a birds-eye view of their city. Thanks to the magic of Apple Vision Pro you can law roads, build neighborhoods, and grow your city with nothing but your hands. Cityscapes is an Apple Arcade Game of the Year winner and an Apple Design Award finalist. The new title will be available for Apple Vision Pro on July 3.

While Apple Vision Pro enjoyed some early time in the limelight, it's been a muted launch since its January rollout. At WWDC 2024, Apple announced the spatial headset was coming to more countries and regions including China, Japan, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the U.K.

Apple says visionOS, soon to be visionOS 2, now has more than 2,000 dedicated apps in its library.

