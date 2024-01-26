Apple Vision Pro preorders are being delayed upwards of a month from the expected date — check your iPhone for an ‘update’ to your order

If you have recently pre-ordered an Apple Vision Pro, you might want to check your messages as it may be coming a little later than anticipated.

As spotted by our friends at TechRadar , @RayFernando1337 on X noticed their Apple Vision Pro pre-order has been suddenly delayed from its intended launch date of February 2, to some point between February 29 and March 27. Similar reports are coming in over at Reddit . In response to Ray’s post, another X user posted that their pre-order has been pushed back to somewhere between February 15 and February 22.

This is not the first time this has happened. After the online Apple Store crashed and locked users out when pre-ordering the iPhone 15 , many were hit with a notification that their orders had been delayed.

Home vs Store orders — iMore’s take

We don’t yet have any confirmation on why Ray’s and other Apple Vision Pro pre-orders had been cancelled but commenters noticed a bit of a pattern arising. Those who had set their pickup in-store still found it saying February 2 whereas others, like Ray, had theirs set to home delivery.

If this is related to the delay in some way, it’s just another reason why it may be worth heading to the Apple Store near you to get your Apple Vision Pro. In there, you have a chance to try out a headset before buying and can even get fitted for a headband and Light Seal that fits you. As well as this, you can pop back in easily to swap out parts if you find it a little too big or small for your liking. You can do this last part regardless if the headset is being delivered to your store or home address, but you can have the peace of mind of having a good fitting by going to the store in person. We don’t yet know how many Vision Pro orders have been hit by delays, but it’s worth regularly checking on your order before the big day arrives on February 2.