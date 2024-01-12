Worried the Apple Vision Pro won’t fit you? A new app is coming to the Apple App Store that scans your face and picks the right size

Are you afraid your head may be a little too big or a little too small for the Apple Vision Pro ? Luckily, a brand new app is on the way that scans your head to pick out the size.

As originally spotted by MacRumors , the app that is likely to be used for preorder on January 19, scans your face to pick out the perfect light seal and headband. The light seal sits around the Vision Pro lens, ensuring light doesn’t leak in, and the headband holds it on your head. These are both intended to be comfortable and natural, so picking the right size is absolutely essential.

In that same article, MacRumors suggests that it will be part of the process for ordering a Vision Pro online, suggesting that you may not be able to order one without first doing the scan. If you go to an Apple Store near you , you will be able to get fitted for your size and can even demo the device if one is spare when you arrive.

Trying first at a premium — iMore’s take

The Apple Vision Pro is a costly headset, but you get some awesome tech out of it, with eye and hand tracking, a combination of an Apple M2 chip and Apple R1 for input processing, and some truly excellent screens. However, for those who don’t want to fork out $3500, you might just have to wait for what is next. In iOS 17.3 code , the headset is called just ‘Apple Vision’, which could suggest a non-pro version of the headset, with stripped-back specs for a smaller price.

If it doesn’t take too long to arrive on the market, I’m okay waiting to see what is next.