Worried the Apple Vision Pro won’t fit you? A new app is coming to the Apple App Store that scans your face and picks the right size
The Apple Vision Pro face scan should ease worries.
Are you afraid your head may be a little too big or a little too small for the Apple Vision Pro? Luckily, a brand new app is on the way that scans your head to pick out the size.
As originally spotted by MacRumors, the app that is likely to be used for preorder on January 19, scans your face to pick out the perfect light seal and headband. The light seal sits around the Vision Pro lens, ensuring light doesn’t leak in, and the headband holds it on your head. These are both intended to be comfortable and natural, so picking the right size is absolutely essential.
In that same article, MacRumors suggests that it will be part of the process for ordering a Vision Pro online, suggesting that you may not be able to order one without first doing the scan. If you go to an Apple Store near you, you will be able to get fitted for your size and can even demo the device if one is spare when you arrive.
Trying first at a premium — iMore’s take
The Apple Vision Pro is a costly headset, but you get some awesome tech out of it, with eye and hand tracking, a combination of an Apple M2 chip and Apple R1 for input processing, and some truly excellent screens. However, for those who don’t want to fork out $3500, you might just have to wait for what is next. In iOS 17.3 code, the headset is called just ‘Apple Vision’, which could suggest a non-pro version of the headset, with stripped-back specs for a smaller price.
If it doesn’t take too long to arrive on the market, I’m okay waiting to see what is next.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter
By Daryl Baxter
By Tammy Rogers