Apple's $199 Vision Pro Travel Case is here with on-the-go protection for your headset, battery, and more

After months of waiting the Vision Pro spatial computer (or mixed reality headset, if you prefer) is now available for preorder and people are starting to get their orders in ahead of the big release. That'll happen on February 2, and Apple has started to sell some accessories to go with your new $3,499 headset.

There's no denying that people will want to keep that headset safe and sound when they're on the go, so with that in mind Apple is now offering the Apple Vision Pro Travel Case, and it's exactly what it sounds like. It's a case designed to keep your Vision Pro and accessories safe and sound while you're out and about.

The catch? The official Apple Vision Pro case will set you back a cool $199. That just so happens to be the same price that Apple charges for a second Vision Pro battery, and it's definitely not cheap. But given the price of the Vision Pro itself, it's probably a way better option than going naked and breaking the thing.

Specially designed compartments

Thankfully, that $199 asking price is easier to swallow when you read up on what this travel case has to offer. There's a microfiber lining and a retractable handle, while the polycarbonate shell should ensure nothing gets squashed, too.

Notably, Apple says there are special compartments for all of your accessories, too.

"Designed by Apple to protect your Apple Vision Pro when you’re on the go," Apple explains. "The Apple Vision Pro Travel Case has a retractable handle and specially designed compartments for your battery, ZEISS Optical Inserts, Apple Vision Pro Cover, and additional accessories."

Some people are going to need those Vision Pro ZEISS Optical Inserts in order to use the headset, of course, so it's good to see that they're going to be protected as well.