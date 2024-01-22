More than 200 Apple Vision Pro apps are ready for launch — CARROT, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams all revealed

Apple’s Vision Pro headset is set to have over 200 native third-party apps available to download once it launches on February 2 in the U.S. — but others will require you to use their services through Apple’s Safari web browser.

X account M1Astra has been sharing plenty of Vision Pro apps over the weekend, such as CARROT Weather and Microsoft’s Office suite. There are going to be plenty that will be ready to download from the headset’s App Store from launch day, "about 230" according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. That's on top of the 1 million iOS and iPadOS apps also compatible with the headset.

In a thread of posts on X from M1Astra, apps have been shown that fully take advantage of Apple Vision Pro — with experiences such as covering the user’s view with curated art or using style boards to see how furniture could look in your home .

It’s in stark contrast to companies such as Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify, who have all refused to let their apps be made available on the headset — despite the fact they only need to select a checkbox that allows their iPad apps to work on Vision Pro. Instead, users have been advised to go to their sites through the Safari web browser to access their services.

With the huge number of apps that will be making an impact on Vision Pro once it’s available to buy from February 2, their absence may feel shortlived and could tempt these three to reverse course.

Are we about to see another golden age for the App Store? — iMore’s take

So far, about 230 visionOS native apps are ready for release. That’ll likely rise by Feb. 2 - but I doubt significantly. There are new AR heavy apps coming from Lowe’s and JCrew, and the rest are from indie developers or the entertainment + productivity apps Apple has announced.January 21, 2024 See more

You wouldn’t be at fault for spotting that, the majority of apps in these posts look very similar to one another in terms of layout. Most have a column to the left, and a main view to the right — much like Apple’s Messages app on iPad.

However, don't let that put you off. To me, it’s the experience that’s going to make an impact with these apps. The ability to have a wide variety of apps laid across your view as you take the train commute, or lay down in your bedroom, I feel, is going to be the main appeal for many users — myself included.

Using apps like Microsoft Word, Zoom, and Red Bull TV from day one will be a tempting prospect — because the experience of visionOS will offer a huge workspace that a MacBook Air or an iPad Air can’t provide, due to their smaller displays.

It’s worth mentioning too that, when the iPad launched in 2010, it didn’t come with multitasking — nor did the iPhone in 2007. Vision Pro does because it’s tailor-made for managing multiple apps at once for work, fun, or rest.

Even though we’ve seen a taste of the third-party apps that will be made available from February, I can’t help but feel that these will only get better as more users try them out with Vision Pro in their homes. Eventually, the headset could mark a new age where making apps for it is the place to be, much like the original iPhone.

Apps are what makes me excited about Vision Pro the most. For how they could benefit users for years to come, and to see these existing ones launch soon, I’m looking forward to what the future holds for these apps.