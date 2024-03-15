Think the Apple Vision Pro is expensive? Wait until you see Caviar's new 18-karat gold version of the spatial computer

When Apple officially unveiled the Apple Vision Pro back in June of last year we expected it to be expensive, and it was. Priced at a starting point of $3,499, the Apple Vision Pro was immediately out of the reach of a whole lot of Apple users. But while it's relatively easy to see where all of that money goes in terms of sensors, cameras, and displays, we had no idea just how expensive an Apple Vision Pro could get. Until Caviar got its hands on one, that is.

Caviar is of course the company that is known for creating luxury versions of already-costly bits of kit. There were the $108,000 AirPods Max of course, and who can forget the $8,400 iPhone 13 Pro that was built using parts from an actual Tesla electric car? There are plenty more examples of the weird and wonderful world of Caviar and it was surely only a matter of time until the company took a shine to the Apple Vision Pro. The result? The Apple Vision Pro CVR Edition.

You've no doubt already seen the image at the top of this post so we need to discuss the elephant in the room right off the bat — yes, that's an 18-karat cold cover for the headset's outer display. And yes, it's actually functional. "Judging by the public's reaction, not everyone appreciates having their eyes displayed on the external screen," Caviar explains. "With Caviar's version, you can preserve your privacy if you wish. The choice is yours to make." And that's just the start.

Gold for days

You can check out the wonder that is the Caviar Apple Vision Pro CVR Edition on the company's website right now, but you can't order one just yet. We're told that you'll have to wait until 2025 to do that, which might be the company hedging its bets in terms of global availability for a spatial computer that is currently only offered for sale in the United States. Whatever the reason, the delay should at least give potential buyers a chance to save up. Not that they're likely to need it, of course.

So what else do you get with this special edition?

"Our mission is to turn your spatial computer into a work of designer art," the website explains. "We drew inspiration from the best - Tom Ford flip-up glasses and Gucci ski masks - to place the Apple Vision Pro not only at the forefront of technology but also at the pinnacle of fashion." And Caviar does that with leather. Lots of fancy leather. And 18-karat gold, because why not?

As for the leather, don't think for a moment you're getting normal leather. This stuff's special.

"The device's headband made from the legendary Connolly leather - a supplier to the British Royal Court and Rolls-Royce," the product listing details. "Soft and durable, it is considered one of the finest in the world, ensuring the utmost comfort for the owner."

By now you're probably wondering how much all of this is going to set you back. But we can't tell you because Caviar's website says that an approximate price is available on request. Whatever that price is, we can assume it won't be cheap. And if you have to ask how much, you probably can't afford it.