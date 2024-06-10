visionOS 2 announced at WWDC 2024 — Apple Vision Pro's first major software update

Can you believe it has been a year already since Apple Vision Pro was revealed? Today at WWDC 2024, Apple unveiled the next generation of visionOS: visionOS 2. The first major software update for Vision Pro brings new features that make Apple's spatial computing headset even more exciting.

visionOS 2: The headlines

visionOS 2 will now let users turn their existing 2D photos into spatial photos using the power of AI. VisionOS 2 also features new controls to open the Home view and quick access to the Control Center.

Later this year Apple, will add higher display resolutions and sizes for its Mac external display feature, including Ultra wide, the equivalent of two 4K monitors side-by-side.

Apple's Travel mode also now supports trains, as well as planes, a response perhaps to the well publicized videos of people trying to use the device on New York City subwways.

Developers are also getting some love, with new features and APIs to create new apps, including Volumetric APIs and a new TabletopKit that lets apps anchor to flat surfaces, perfect for creating board games and the like.

Apple is also making it easier for users to create spatial content. One notable introduction is a new Spatial lens for the Canon EOS R7. Apple has also announced a new Vimeo app for Vision Pro and a new partnership with Blackmagic Design. VisionPro is getting new extreme sports experiences from Redbull, and new titles are also coming to the Apple TV app.

