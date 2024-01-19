Want a 25% discount on Apple Vision Pro? Get a job at your local Apple Store — employees receive $900 discount ahead of pre-order and launch

Apple has told its employees that they will be eligible for a 25% discount on Vision Pro when it launches on February 2, bringing the mixed-reality headset down from $3,499 to just over $2,600.

This wouldn’t be the first time Apple has offered its employees a large discount at launch, although for the launch of the Apple Watch and HomePod, employees received a whopping 50% off.

While $900 off the Vision Pro is the best you’ll find around, it’s still a very expensive product. According to Bloomberg, Apple employees with access to their Employee Purchase Program+ (EPP+), a larger stackable discount received every two years, will get a further $500 discount should they choose to use it on a Vision Pro.

It’s worth noting that these discounts are solely for the individual employed by Apple, so don’t go chasing up your friend’s best friend’s uncle for a plug on the Vision Pro.

The internal memo to employees, seen by Mark Gurman, also confirmed that Apple will reimburse the cost of prescription lenses for the staff that opt to purchase a Vision Pro. Not a bad deal, considering the Zeiss lenses for Apple Vision Pro will cost a further $100+ on top of the already expensive headset.

Vision Pro preorder time

The Vision Pro is nearly here, with preorders going live later today at 5 am PT. If you’re lucky enough to nab yourself a headset, you’ll get your hands on Apple’s revolutionary product from February 2.

The 25% Apple employee discounts will only be available to those in the U.S., with no confirmation of when Vision Pro will be released outside of North America. It’ll be interesting to see if these huge employee discounts are replicated across the globe when Vision Pro makes it overseas.

Until then, if you’re an Apple employee outside of America or just a very eager international customer, you could think about importing a Vision Pro — but is that really worth the time and money?