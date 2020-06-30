TV maker Vizio today announced that the Apple TV app will be coming to some of its televisions later this summer, giving users the chance to enjoy content like Apple TV+ without needing an additional box or streaming stick.

Equally as worrying as the vague timeframe is the fact that Vizio hasn't mage it clear which TVs will get the update. But an update, there is.

Other top entertainment apps like the Apple TV app and Peacock are coming later this summer. Apps offering 4K content allow you to stream in spectacular 4K HDR with SmartCast's support for all consumer HDR formats plus audio up to thrilling Dolby Atmos sound, bringing the ultimate cinematic experience right into the living room.

There's support for AirPlay 2 thrown in as well, with users able to stream their favorite content right from their iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

SmartCast users' phones become a sophisticated touchscreen remote with the redesigned SmartCast mobile app. With Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in users can stream entertainment from their favorite apps on their phone, tablet, or laptop to their SmartCast TV.

Now, all we can do is wait for the update to land!