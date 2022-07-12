Watching TV shows and movies is always great fun, but it's even better when you have the right sound system for the job. Now Amazon has the popular VIZIO Elevate Surround Sound System on offer with $120 off, making it a steal at just $979.

This surround sound system comprises four different parts. There's the soundbar that sits at the center of the whole thing with auto-rotating adaptive height speakers that ensure as wide a soundstage as possible. You'll also benefit from the addition of a subwoofer and two surround speakers, all supporting Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. That eight-inch sub is wireless, by the way, meaning you can put it anywhere you need to to make sure you get the full benefit from that 30Hz bass.

Whether you're playing games or watching content, the VIZIO Elevate Surround Sound System promises to have the range you need and is now at a price you can afford. The system comes with its own backlit remote for selecting custom preset EQ modes as well, giving you the chance to tune things perfectly for the type of content you're listening to.

Amazon's product page doesn't yet say when this deal will end, so keep that in mind when you're checking out the VIZIO Elevate Surround Sound system.

The best sound you've ever heard for less than you expect

VIZIO Elevate | Was $1,100 now $979 at Amazon Saving $120 and getting your hands on an entire new surround system isn't a bad way to spend the day. This whole system with a soundbar, subwoofer, and two satellite speakers is now available for just $979 — but there is no telling how long that's going to be the case based on the Amazon product page. We do know you don't need to be a Prime subscriber to pick this deal up, though. $979 at Amazon

Want to add an Apple TV4K to the mix? Be sure to check out the very best Apple Prime Day deals to make sure that you don't miss out.