Disney+ is now available in 16 markets across the Middle East and North Africa, with thousands of movies and TV shows now offered from big names and franchises including Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar.

The big Disney+ expansion means that more people than ever can watch some of the best content around right now with both monthly and annual subscription offerings available. Disney+ says that users will be able to watch on up to four devices at once with unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices also thrown in for good measure. Support for multiple profiles is also offered, as you'd expect, with child profiles an option for parents setting up accounts for kids.

Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, has officially launched across 16 markets across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). With thousands of films, series and exclusive Originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star, Disney+ offers fans the greatest stories, all in one place.

In terms pricing, here's how much people in the Middle East and North Africa will pay for their Obi-Wan Kenobi fix:

With so much great content now available to stream on Disney+, and with more being added all the time — you need to check out Ms. Marvel! — Disney+ is some of the best value in streaming at a time when Netflix is doing its best to make sure it's some of the worst. Choose the annual subscription if you want to save money, but the monthly option is a great one if you want to subscribe, binge a season or two of something, and then cancel.

