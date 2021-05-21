What you need to know
- 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything is now available on Apple TV+.
- The docuseries will "explore the musicians and soundtracks that shaped the culture and politics of 1971."
After weeks of waiting the latest docuseries to hit Apple TV+ is here. 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything promises to be a fascinating watch and all eight episodes are available to watch right now.
The series takes a look at the year that was 1971 and examines why it was such an important one, not only for its music, but for the world at large. You don't need to have lived through 1971 to enjoy this series and, dare I say it, this might be a better watch if you didn't. Who doesn't like learning about music from the 1970s?!
Check out the trailer.
An immersive, deep-dive rich with archival footage and interviews, "1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything," will show how the musical icons of the time were influenced by the changing tides of history; and, in turn, how they used their music to inspire hope, change and the culture around them. The docuseries will examine the most iconic artists and songs that we still listen to 50 years later, including The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, The Who, Joni Mitchell, Lou Reed and more.
You will of course need an Apple TV+ subscription to take the new docuseries in. Maybe treat yourself to one of the best TVs for Apple TV before then, too.
