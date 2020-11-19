Watch Barack Obama and Oprah play virtual footsies for new TV+ interview

A new behind the scenes video has revealed how Barack Obama and Oprah filmed their Apple TV+ interview remotely.

Released November 17, the interview for The Oprah Conversation covered the former President's legacy, democracy, race, and more. From Apple:

The 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama, will be Oprah Winfrey's guest on a new episode of "The Oprah Conversation," premiering globally on Apple TV+ on Tuesday, November 17 at 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT. The episode will be available to watch for free through Tuesday, December 1. In their candid conversation, Oprah and President Obama explore the transformative years leading up to his historic presidency, and reflect on the aspirations, perseverance and accomplishments that brought him to the White House, and the monumental expectations placed upon him during his pivotal time in office.

Part of a press drive around Obama's new memoir A Promised Land, Oprah said the book was "worth the wait". But viewers of the interview could be forgiven for thinking that Obama and Winfrey were actually sat in the same room... Turns out, they weren't:

Did y’all know that me and former President @BarackObama weren’t even in the same room for this interview? He was in D.C. and I was in California. But thanks to the power of technology (and @DrewBarrymore), now I may never leave my house 😂 pic.twitter.com/ysNBpo7IEv — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) November 19, 2020

Oprah tweeted the video saying:

The interview is available free on Apple TV+.