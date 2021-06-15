Apple TV+ has just shared a new teaser for the second season of the popular musical show Central Park. That second season will premiere on June 25, so it's just around the corner.

Central Park is an animated musical comedy that while aimed at kids is still a great watch for all the family. The show has been nominated for Emmy and NAACP Image Awards so you know it's doing something right.

Check out that new teaser ahead of season two's arrival next week.