What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new Central Park season two teaser.
- The second season will premiere on June 25.
Apple TV+ has just shared a new teaser for the second season of the popular musical show Central Park. That second season will premiere on June 25, so it's just around the corner.
Central Park is an animated musical comedy that while aimed at kids is still a great watch for all the family. The show has been nominated for Emmy and NAACP Image Awards so you know it's doing something right.
Check out that new teaser ahead of season two's arrival next week.
This Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated musical series is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard, alongside Grammy Award winner Josh Gad and Emmy Award winner Nora Smith.
The star-studded ensemble cast features Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci.
You will of course need an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription to take Central Park in. The former costs $4.99 per month while the latter will depend on which level of subscription bundling you're looking to pick up.
Central Park is just one of the many great shows, documentaries, and movies that are available on Apple TV+ right now. More are being added all the time as well, so there's always something new to check out.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple Podcasts subscriptions are now live for creators and listeners
Apple Podcasts subscriptions are now live, making it easier for creators to earn money for the shows they create.
Official: Beats Studio Buds, $149.99, Transparency mode, ANC included
Beats Studio Buds are official and they're everything we could have hoped for, at a price that's right.
Review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds sound pretty great
Sennheiser's MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds have just about every feature you might expect from premium earbuds, including Active Noise Cancellation, Transparent Hearing, adjustable equalizers, Hi-Fi sound, voice assistant support, customizable controls, and more.
Upgrading your iMac's memory yourself is cheaper than going through Apple
Apple's options for additional RAM on the iMac are super expensive. Save a little (a lot) of money by getting third-party RAM and doing it yourself.