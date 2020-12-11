What you need to know
- You can stream A Charlie Brown Christmas for free this weekend.
- PBS will also start airing the special this Sunday.
For everyone who wants to partake in the Christmas tradition, Apple TV+ will be streaming A Charlie Brown Christmas for free to everyone this weekend. The Peanuts special, which has been beloved for generation after generation, is streaming for free between Friday, December 11 through Sunday, December 13.
When Apple first announced that it had signed a deal with Wildbrain, the studio that owns the Peanuts franchise, it was made known that the Peanuts specials like A Charlie Brown Christmas and It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown would stream exclusively on Apple TV+.
That change received quite the backlash from those who had become accustomed to watching the specials on CBS, where they had aired for years. In response, Apple announced that the specials, in addition to being offered for free for select dates, would also air on PBS.
In addition to the Christmas special being available on Apple TV+, it will begin airing on PBS on Sunday, December 13. The company recommends that you check your local listings to find out what time it will be airing in your area and they have thankfully provided a way to figure that out on the PBS website.
Those who subscribe to Apple TV+ will be able to stream A Charlie Brown Christmas starting today and can continue to stream after the weekend is over. The special will also continue to air on PBS up until Christmas.
