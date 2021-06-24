You can see how Apple has painstakingly renovated the entire theater ahead of its opening later today, with the store in tip-top shape and ready to receive its first customers:

iJustine has given us all a sneak peek inside the brand new Apple Tower Theatre store in LA ahead of its official opening on Thursday.

Apple confirmed that the stunning new store would open on June 24 in an official announcement earlier this week. From that report:

Apple has announced that Apple Tower Theatre, its newest Apple Store, will open to customers on Thursday, June 24. The building, which has been in disrepair for years, has been beautifully restored by the company to honor "the rich history and legacy of this entertainment capital" according to Apple VP Deirdre O'Brien. Apple Tower Theatre is Apple's 26th location in greater Los Angeles. The store's nearly 100 talented retail team members join more than 3,000 Apple Store employees across the region. Also based in Los Angeles, Apple TV+ works with many of the world's most creative storytellers and supports thousands of jobs in the creative industry across California.

Apple has also shared its own video ahead of the store's launch:

Originally designed in 1927 by S. Charles Lee, the store sits on the corner of Eighth Street and Broadway and will host new Apple Creative Studios sessions, kicking off a global initiative for young underrepresented creators.

Apple opened another stunning restoration project, its new Via del Corso store in Rome last month.