What you need to know
- Apple's brand new Tower Theatre store opens in LA on Thursday.
- iJustine got a sneak peek inside ahead of the official launch.
- The historic theatre has been painstakingly renovated by Apple.
iJustine has given us all a sneak peek inside the brand new Apple Tower Theatre store in LA ahead of its official opening on Thursday.
You can see how Apple has painstakingly renovated the entire theater ahead of its opening later today, with the store in tip-top shape and ready to receive its first customers:
Apple confirmed that the stunning new store would open on June 24 in an official announcement earlier this week. From that report:
Apple has announced that Apple Tower Theatre, its newest Apple Store, will open to customers on Thursday, June 24. The building, which has been in disrepair for years, has been beautifully restored by the company to honor "the rich history and legacy of this entertainment capital" according to Apple VP Deirdre O'Brien.
Apple Tower Theatre is Apple's 26th location in greater Los Angeles. The store's nearly 100 talented retail team members join more than 3,000 Apple Store employees across the region. Also based in Los Angeles, Apple TV+ works with many of the world's most creative storytellers and supports thousands of jobs in the creative industry across California.
Apple has also shared its own video ahead of the store's launch:
Originally designed in 1927 by S. Charles Lee, the store sits on the corner of Eighth Street and Broadway and will host new Apple Creative Studios sessions, kicking off a global initiative for young underrepresented creators.
Apple opened another stunning restoration project, its new Via del Corso store in Rome last month.
Newsstand is the Google News reader Mac OS 9 users have been waiting for
Someone created a cool Google News RSS reader for Mac OS 9 and it's the best thing you'll see this month.
French lawsuit against 'abusive' Apple developer contracts calls September
A lawsuit against Apple filed by France's economy ministry against the company's alleged abusive developer contracts will call in court in September for a new timetable as the case nears its close.
Instagram's messing with your feed again by mixing in Suggested Posts
Instagram can't leave your feed alone and the latest test involves mixing Suggested Posts into it.
Get the most out of your HomePod mini with these awesome accessories
Whether you are looking to expand your HomeKit empire, upgrade your home theater, or just want to protect your investment, these are the best accessories for HomePod mini.