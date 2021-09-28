The new short will follow "a stranded horticulturist-astronaut's chances for survival" after they crash on a dwarf planet. You really need to watch the trailer to get a feel for what's in store!

Streaming service Apple TV+ has shared an official trailer for the upcoming animated short Blush ahead of its October 1 premiere.

An astronaut's chance encounter with an ethereal being leads to an astonishing adventure about life and love. Inspired by a true love story, the short film Blush premieres October 1 on Apple TV+

While perhaps not for everyone, it's great to see Apple TV+ branching out and making sure that there is content of all types available for people to watch. Priced at $4.99 per month, it's content like this combined with big hitters like Ted Lasso that make Apple TV+ one of the best values in streaming right now. Combine it with the likes of Netflix and Disney+ and you have quite the catalog of content to enjoy across all age ranges and genres.

