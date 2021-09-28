What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared the official trailer for Blush ahead of its October 1 premiere.
- The animated short follows" a stranded horticulturist-astronaut's chances for survival."
Streaming service Apple TV+ has shared an official trailer for the upcoming animated short Blush ahead of its October 1 premiere.
The new short will follow "a stranded horticulturist-astronaut's chances for survival" after they crash on a dwarf planet. You really need to watch the trailer to get a feel for what's in store!
An astronaut's chance encounter with an ethereal being leads to an astonishing adventure about life and love.
Inspired by a true love story, the short film Blush premieres October 1 on Apple TV+
While perhaps not for everyone, it's great to see Apple TV+ branching out and making sure that there is content of all types available for people to watch. Priced at $4.99 per month, it's content like this combined with big hitters like Ted Lasso that make Apple TV+ one of the best values in streaming right now. Combine it with the likes of Netflix and Disney+ and you have quite the catalog of content to enjoy across all age ranges and genres.
If you want to enjoy Blush in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
watchOS 8 is nothing fancy, but the small improvements are welcome
If watchOS 8 is meant to make using the Apple Watch a more pleasant experience, it has succeeded, but don't be surprised if the new software doesn't seem all that exciting.
Review: Get hyper-local weather reports with Eve Weather
You can't control the weather, but you can control your home with Eve Weather and HomeKit.
iFixit confirms iPhone 13 Face ID display lock in comprehensive teardown
iFixit has confirmed that iPhone 13 products require an official Apple display in order for Face ID to function.
Here are the Apple Watch bands you need for your new Apple Watch
You love your Apple Watch, and so do we. It's more than just a fitness and communication device. It's also a fashion statement. You need bands to match your style.