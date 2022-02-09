The new video, posted to the Apple TV YouTube channel, sees Kaufman and Colimon discuss their feelings about the movie including how Kaufmann felt when she found out that she had been given her role.

Apple TV+ has shared a two-minute Q&A with Grace Kaufman and Jacques Colimon, the stars of the upcoming movie The Sky is Everywhere.

Live fearlessly. Love endlessly. Go deep on-set and into the woods with this intimate, candid Q&A between Grace Kaufman and Jacques Colimon, the lovebird stars of The Sky is Everywhere. Stream it on February 14 on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_TheSkyIsEverywhere.

The Sky is Everywhere comes to Apple TV+ on February 14 and follows the characters of both Kauffman and Colimon in a movie directed by Josephine Decker and based on the novel of the same name.

Tucked among the magical redwood trees of Northern California and surrounded by her grandmother's gargantuan roses, 17-year-old Lennie Walker, a radiant musical prodigy, struggles with overwhelming grief following the sudden loss of her older sister, Bailey. When Joe Fontaine, the charismatic new guy at school, enters Lennie's life, she's drawn to him. But Lennie's complicated relationship with her sister's devastated boyfriend, Toby, starts to affect Lennie and Joe's budding love. Through her vivid imagination and honest, conflicted heart, Lennie navigates first love and first loss to create a song of her own.

