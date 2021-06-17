What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has announced a new show starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.
- The show will tell the true story of psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf.
- The Shrink Next Door premiers November 12.
Apple TV+ has today announced The Shrink Next Door, a new show featuring megastars Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. The show will debut on November 12 and if the teaser is any indication it's going to be a hit.
The show is based on a true story which sees Rudd play a psychiatrist who turns around the life of his patient, played by Ferrell. But as with all good stories, it isn't quite that simple.
Inspired by true events, "The Shrink Next Door" details the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf (played by Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin "Marty" Markowitz (played by Ferrell). Over the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly inserts himself into Marty's life, even moving into Marty's Hamptons home and persuading Marty to name him president of the family business. The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest. The series also stars Kathryn Hahn as Phyllis, Marty's younger sister, and Casey Wilson as Bonnie, the wife of Dr. Herschkopf.
November 12 might be a little way away yet but it's time to start getting prepared! Check out our list of the best TVs around so you can make sure you're watching in style come the big premiere!
You will of course also need an Apple TV+ subscription to take the new show in, but you already knew that didn't you?
