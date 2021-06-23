The US Women's National Soccer Team has its squad for the upcoming Olympics and it was down to Ted Lasso and Coach Beard to make the announcement on Twitter.

With the second season of Ted Lasso set to kick off on July 23, the announcement tweet also included a shout-out for Apple TV+ and its next big thing.

The full squad reads:

2020 U.S. OLYMPIC WOMEN'S SOCCER TEAM ROSTER BY POSITION: GOALKEEPERS (2): Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars) DEFENDERS (6): Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City/ENG), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O'Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit) MIDFIELDERS (5): Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage) FORWARDS (5): Tobin Heath (Unattached), Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Unattached), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)

The delayed Tokyo Olumpics will run from 23 July to 8 August 2021 after being delayed due to last year's COVID-19 pandemic.

