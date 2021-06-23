What you need to know
- Ted Lasso and Coach Beard have announced the US Women's National Soccer Team for the Olympics.
- The Twitter video also included a promotion for Ted Lasso season two.
The US Women's National Soccer Team has its squad for the upcoming Olympics and it was down to Ted Lasso and Coach Beard to make the announcement on Twitter.
With the second season of Ted Lasso set to kick off on July 23, the announcement tweet also included a shout-out for Apple TV+ and its next big thing.
The full squad reads:
2020 U.S. OLYMPIC WOMEN'S SOCCER TEAM ROSTER BY POSITION:
GOALKEEPERS (2): Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)
DEFENDERS (6): Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City/ENG), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O'Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)
MIDFIELDERS (5): Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)
FORWARDS (5): Tobin Heath (Unattached), Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Unattached), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)
The delayed Tokyo Olumpics will run from 23 July to 8 August 2021 after being delayed due to last year's COVID-19 pandemic.
Whether you're watching the Olympics or Ted Lasso you deserve to do it in style. These are the best TVs you'll find online right now – go ahead and treat yourself!
More claimed iPhone 13 dummy units with new cameras have appeared online
A new photo of claimed iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro dummy units has appeared online and they look fine.
Apple TV+ and other streamers could be hit with new, stiffer UK legislation
Streaming services like Apple TV+ and Netflix could be hit with new, stiffer legislation in the United Kingdom after a review was announced.
Apple warns of grave dangers posed by sideloading on iOS in new paper
Apple has warned of the dangers antitrust legislation and sideloading on iOS could pose to the security of the iPhone and its customer experience, in a new paper published Wednesday.
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.