Waterfield Designs is a purveyor of high-quality leather laptop and device sleeves, cases, and bags. They have just unveiled the latest addition to their product lineup: the rugged and modern Marqui Crossbody, which is a minimalist bag that merges practicality with high fashion. It's small enough to stay out of the way but has enough room for all of the daily essentials.

"The Marqui is so light and comfortable that you kind of forget you are wearing it. It wears well with just about any shirt and either over or under a jacket," Gary Waterfield explained. "I used to come home and empty my pockets into the valet tray, but now the Marqui crossbody is my valet tray; it keeps everything together in one spot and ready to go."

Like other Waterfield Designs bags, the Marqui Crossbody is made from premium materials like full-grain leather on ballistic nylon, giving it that uncluttered and timeless look and feel. It's flexible enough to suit urban streets, the office, and even international travel. With the adjustable camlock with pull tabs can be tightened (or loosened) to keep the pouch flush against the body, which makes the Marqui Crossbody appropriate for casual cycling, scootering, or jogging when you want to have essential items like keys, cash, and other small items.

Other features of the Marqui Crossbody include a front pocket for your smartphone and other quick-access items. The interior has two open-topped pockets for necessities. Two exterior loops on either side help you hook carabiners to AirPods, utility tools, or your keys. A rear pocket allows you to easily stash away receipts or ticket stubs. The inside is lined with Waterfield Designs' signature gold rip-stop liner so it's easy to see what's inside. There are premium, self-locking YKK zippers to secure all of your items, an adjustable strap with metal camlock for tightening or loosening the strap.

With the Marqui Crossbody, Waterfield says that "Carrying the Marqui is like one of those things in life that you didn't know you needed until after you've used it, and then you wonder how you ever got by without it."

The Marqui Crossbody joins the lineup of other sophisticated and minimalistic options like the Sutter Tech Sling (we reviewed the Sutter Sling for Nintendo Switch), VERO Sleeve for MacBook Air, and more.

The pouch comes in five color options: Black, Blue, Chocolate, Crimson, and Gray Leather. You can purchase the Marqui Crossbody on the Waterfield Designs website right now for $79 and it will ship by Sept. 13.