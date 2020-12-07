Waze now supports Apple CarPlay Dashboard following a beta program that saw details leak last month.

The addition of the features means that users no longer have to leave the Waze app – and their turn-by-turn navigation – to see other data such as the currently playing song and more. It's a huge quality of life improvement and arguably a safety one, too.

As big of a deal as this is, Waze doesn't seem to want to actually tell anyone about it. The app's update notes, released yesterday, make no mention of the feature and simply say that a bug has been fixed in relation to traffic alerts.

What's New Saving time & avoiding traffic is even easier with this update: Fixed a bug so traffic alerts are easy to read in both landscape or portrait mode

Regardless of what those notes say, social media posts by users do confirm that the update does bring the Dashboard feature we've all been waiting for.

The new update is available for download from the App Store now. It's free for both new and existing users, too.