What you need to know
- Apple TV+ comedy On the Rocks has been well received.
- There's a new Apple TV+ ad taking us behind the scenes.
- The show stars Rashida Jones and Bill Murray.
Apple TV+'s On the Rocks has been well received and now we can see how the team behind it made it so great. A new Apple TV+ ad takes us behind the scenes with director Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray.
The movie is written and directed by Coppola and while that's enough for me, it's great to see how things go down behind the scenes – especially when we're dealing with powerhouses like Bill Murray.
A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city – drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots.
If this whets your appetite you can catch On the Rocks over on Apple TV+ now. So long as you're a subscriber, of course. Failing that, why not check out the newly released Apple One instead? You'll get Apple TV+ and a ton more thrown in.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple picks up an Engineering Emmy Award for its Apple ProRes video codec
Apple has picked up an Emmy Award, but it's nothing to do with Apple TV+.
Apple One is now available – here's how to get it
Apple One is finally here and now is your chance to save some money on all the individual Apple subscriptions you're already paying for.
iPhone 12 Pro review: Flat-out incredible
The iPhone 12 Pro may not stand head and shoulders above the iPhone 12 like the 11 Pro did over the 11, but this is still Apple's most well-rounded phone. Even though it's flat.
What are the best tablet stands to use with your Nintendo Switch?
Looking for the right tablet stand for your Nintendo Switch? We've got all of the information right here.