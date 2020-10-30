Apple Tv Plus On The RocksSource: Apple TV+

Apple TV+'s On the Rocks has been well received and now we can see how the team behind it made it so great. A new Apple TV+ ad takes us behind the scenes with director Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray.

The movie is written and directed by Coppola and while that's enough for me, it's great to see how things go down behind the scenes – especially when we're dealing with powerhouses like Bill Murray.

A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city – drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots.

If this whets your appetite you can catch On the Rocks over on Apple TV+ now. So long as you're a subscriber, of course. Failing that, why not check out the newly released Apple One instead? You'll get Apple TV+ and a ton more thrown in.

