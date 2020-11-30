Apple released the iPhone 12 series just a few months ago, and one of the most sought-after accessories is a charging brick. Apple decided (for the environment) to not include it, despite including a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box. If you don't have a USB-C adapter and want to be able to fast charge your iPhone 12, you need a charging brick with at least 20W of output for the fast charging (zero to 50% in 30 minutes). The Aukey Omni Mini is one of our top picks for best iPhone 12 chargers , and right now you can get it for just $14.99 for Cyber Monday, which is 25% off the normal $19.99 price tag.

If you want to be able to fast charge your iPhone 12, you need a charger with at least 20W output. Aukey is one of the best, and it's currently on sale.

While many of us are disappointed by Apple's move to remove the charger from new iPhones, it's not surprising. I mean, you can continue to charge your iPhone 12 with your old USB-A adapter and cable, no one is stopping you. But to get the most out of your iPhone 12, you will want to pick up one of the best iPhone 12 chargers out there, and thankfully, you can save some dough on the Aukey Omnia Mini right now.

With the Aukey Omni Mini, it's one of the smallest chargers out there (about 50% smaller than Apple's own 20W charger). It's about 1-inch on all sides, so it's super compact and perfect for taking along with you anywhere. It has 20W output, which meets Apple's minimum requirement for fast charging capabilities on the iPhone 12, so you should expect to see your iPhone 12 go from zero to 50% in just 30 minutes. If you're worried about overheating, don't! This is a UL-certified charger that has built-in safeguards that protect all of your devices, including the iPhone 12 series, from excessive current, overheating, and overcharging.

While this charger would work best with your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini, or iPhone 12 Pro Max, it also works fantastically well with pretty much anything, including your iPad, AirPods Pro, and more.

If you want even more savings, don't miss the other Cyber Monday deals we've found, including Cyber Monday Apple deals!