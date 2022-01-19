What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has announced that WeCrashed will premiere on March 18.
- Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star in the new show.
- The first three episodes will be available to stream on March 18 with new episodes arriving every Friday until all eight have aired.
WeCrashed, the upcoming Apple TV+ show that will tell the story of the WeWork debacle, will premiere on March 18 the streamer has announced. The first three episodes of the show will be available to watch on day one with a new episode arriving every Friday until the eight-episode season is complete.
The new show will star Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, with Apple also sharing a teaser for what could be another big hit.
The series is inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?
That's a very good question and we can expect answers from March 18!
The show, based on the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, was created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello and will also star Kyle Marvin, alongside America Ferrera and O-T Fagbenle.
Apple TV+ will be hoping for another hit alongside high-profile shows like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show. With the number of stars involved in WeCrashed it's easy to imagine this show proving popular.
If you want to enjoy WeCrashed in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
