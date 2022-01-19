WeCrashed, the upcoming Apple TV+ show that will tell the story of the WeWork debacle, will premiere on March 18 the streamer has announced. The first three episodes of the show will be available to watch on day one with a new episode arriving every Friday until the eight-episode season is complete.

The new show will star Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, with Apple also sharing a teaser for what could be another big hit.

The series is inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?

That's a very good question and we can expect answers from March 18!