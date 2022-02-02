What you need to know
- Three new Apple TV+ series will premiere at SXSW.
- "WeCrashed," "Shining Girls," and the untitled Magic Johnson documentary will all debut at the festival.
Three Apple TV+ series will premiere at SXSW this year.
The 2022 SXSW Film Festival officially announced its lineup for this year and three new series from Apple TV+ will premiere at the festival.
In the list of headliners that have been announced, three Apple TV+ series were revealed to be showing at the event under the Episodic Premieres section. "WeCrashed," "Shining Girls," and the untitled Magic Johnson documentary will all debut at the festival:
Shining Girls
Showrunner/Screenwriter: Silka Luisa, Director: Michelle MacLaren, Producers: Kirsa Rein, Joshua Levey
Years after a brutal attack left her in a constantly shifting reality, Kirby Mazrachi learns that a recent murder is linked to her assault. She teams with veteran reporter Dan Velazquez to understand her ever-changing present and confront her past. Cast list: Elisabeth Moss, Wagner Moura, Jamie Bell, Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman (World Premiere)
Untitled Magic Johnson Documentary Series
Director: Rick Famuyiwa, Producers: Jeremy Allen, Jordan Fudge, Bryn Mooser, John Terzian, Christina Arquette, Christina Francis, Rafael Marmor, Brian Toll
An illuminating, never-before-seen look into the life of Earvin "Magic" Johnson, one of the world's most iconic sports figures, that paints a holistic portrait of the man who left his mark on history and continues to impact our culture today. (World Premiere)
WeCrashed
Showrunners/Screenwriters: Drew Crevello, Lee Eisenberg, Directors: John Requa, Glenn Ficcara
The series is inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened? Cast List: Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway, Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera, O-T Fagbenle (World Premiere)
"WeCrashed" is currently the only show that has a premiere date on Apple TV+. The series is currently scheduled to debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 18. The other two series do not yet have a premiere date.
If you want to enjoy all of these new shows when they do debut on Apple TV+, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
