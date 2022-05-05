This weird Apple Music bug could get Apple in more antitrust hot water

What you need to know
- An Apple Music bug appears to be causing its icon to replace others in iPhone docks once downloaded.
- Some people have suggested Apple is having iOS do this on purpose.
- The obvious bug has already been pounced upon by Epic CEO Tim Sweeney.
Some people are reporting a strange bug that causes Apple Music to take a place in their iPhone's dock when downloaded — even if it has to replace another app that's already there.
Update, May 5 (4:11 pm ET) — Apple is aware
Apple tells me that it knows this Apple Music bug is being experienced by some people and that it's looking into it. Hopefully a fix isn't too far away.
The issue, which appears to be impacting people seemingly at random and across builds of iOS 15, can cause the Apple Music app to replace whatever is already in the dock and, as you can imagine, that's lead to more than a few conspiracy theories. Especially when the app that Apple Music replaces happens to be Spotify!
TechCrunch reports that the issue doesn't seem to be specific to a particular iPhone model, so those with an iPhone 13 are just as likely to be as affected as anyone using an iPhone SE, for example.
Perhaps predictably, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has already jumped on the situation, suggesting that Apple has "rigged their operating system to do this."
As much as people are predictably suggesting that Apple is doing this on purpose to give Apple Music a leg up over Spotify and the competition, this is clearly a bug rather than anything untoward. However, at a time when Apple is continually facing antitrust investigations and probes relating to the way it favors its own apps and services over those provided by third parties, this is definitely a problem that it could do without.
After all, we all know that Apple Music is the best iPhone music streaming service without the need to resort to underhanded tactics, right?
Nintendo Switch Sports has got people breaking out the TV memes again
Nintendo Switch Sports is making its rounds on the internet, and as with anything new, there's sure to be memes.
Review: Charge everyone's iPhone, iPad, Nintendo Switch console, and more
These days, we all need to charge our various devices at some point in the day. If you want to make it easier for everyone in your household, the Alxum 7 Port Charging Station can help charge multiple devices at once.
Runestone is a gorgeous new & lightweight text editor for iPhone and iPad
If you're someone who needs to write text, whether that's blog posts, code for a website, or anything else, you need a good text editor. Runestone is the latest entry into the world of cool, lightweight text editors for iPhone and iPad and it's one that you should absolutely be checking out.
Stay fit at home with these Nintendo Switch workout games
The portability of the Nintendo Switch makes it a great way to stay fit, even if you're on the go. Check out these best workout games for the Nintendo Switch and keep up with your fitness.