What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has a documentary coming soon all about shooting stars.
- "Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds" lands on Apple TV+ November 13.
- The documentary just had its official trailer appear on YouTube.
Upcoming Apple TV+ shooting star documentary "Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds" has a new official trailer up on Apple TV+ and it looks stellar. Out of this world. It's Apple TV+'s shining star.
You get the idea.
Following their Academy Award-nominated work on "Encounters at the End of the World" and Emmy-nominated "Into the Inferno," Werner Herzog and Clive Oppenheimer's new film "Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds" takes viewers on an extraordinary journey to discover how shooting stars, meteorites and deep impacts have focused the human imagination on other realms and worlds, and on our past and our future.
The new film arrives on Apple TV+ on November 13 and viewers will need an Apple TV+ subscription to take it all in. That'll run you $4.99 per month and it's going to be the best money you spend on TV content thanks to huge shows like "For All Mankind," "The Morning Show," and more.
