With the introduction of Apple's AirPods Pro, you're going to hear a lot more about active noise-canceling as it relates to audio products. Here's a look at what the technology does and why you should consider buying a product with it built-in.

With a new design and active noise cancellation, the AirPods Pro takes everything you love about AirPods and adds a better sound experience and a more comfortable and secure fit.

What does active noise-canceling provide?

Also called active noise control (ANC) or active noise reduction (ANR), active noise cancelation has been designed to reduce unwanted sound by adding a secondary sound. The new anti-noise is used to cancel out the first, thereby making your audio content sound more robust.

There are two types of noise control, active and passive. The former uses a power source for sound reduction, while the latter uses something physical such as insulation or other sound-absorbing material.

In the case of active noise canceling, manufacturers typically use a combination of a microphone, battery, and circuitry to remove the sometimes annoying background noise surrounding a device. Some companies, like Bose, do this very well, while others less so.

Apple's AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro active noise cancelation experience is created by two microphones that work in concert with software that Apple says "continuously adapts" to a user's ear and headphone fit. One of these microphones is outward-facing and detects external sound. Based on this information, the AirPods Pro creates equivalent anti-noise to drown out that sound.

The other microphone is inward-facing and listens to determine whether any additional background noise can get in. If there is, it cancels it out immediately.

The two-microphone process continuously adapts the sound signal 200 times per second. Combined with Adaptive EQ, the AirPods Pro creates a rich, immersive listening experience.

Apple explains: