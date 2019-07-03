Best answer: A standing desk can not only help with digestion and blood flow, it can help reduce back and neck strain, and increase productivity. There are many different models, and while each desk provides you with the same benefits, picking the right one depends on use and personal preference.

A variety of options

Standing or sit-stand desks are more and more common in home offices and the workplace. These desks are unique because they are raised so that the tabletop is easily reached while in a standing position. It's no surprise that this design is popping up everywhere, seeing as they have numerous health benefits. These desks come in many variations.

Some are electronically powered, like the LifeFlo Ergonomics Height Adjustable Desk, and can be adjusted to meet your needs at the click of a button, while others, like the Boost Floor Standing Deskare manual and may require some basic tools to change the settings. There are also adjustable tabletop work stations that can be easily maneuvered into standing desks as well such as the PrimeCables 32" Wide Platform Height Adjustable Standing Desk. Whatever your style, you can find one that fits you.

Physical benefits of standing

Remaining in a seated position while working an 8-hour shift can cause a lot of strain on your body. Muscle tension and spasms are more likely to occur when you are in a seated position as your body naturally tends to shift and roll forward to easily reach your tabletop workspace.

A standing desk will significantly reduce the strain to your body as you will have the ability to adjust the settings and height of your desk to change up the positioning of your body throughout the day. Standing keeps your spine straight while working and eliminates some of the stress from your neck and shoulders. This is also great for posture.

Additionally, not only does standing burn more calories than sitting, but it also helps with digestion and blood flow. After eating, blood glucose levels return to normal more rapidly in individuals who are standing rather than sitting. Having a standing desk does not mean that you are necessarily "standing" all day long. Standing invites movement, which means that you may find yourself burning calories by pacing, stretching, or even dancing at your desk.

Increasing productivity

Sitting stationary at a desk all day can cause you to become tired. You may even experience brain fog. Having the ability to adjust your positioning with a sit-stand desk allows you to keep your mind sharp through different types of movement, increasing productivity throughout the day.

With that said, standing for the entire day may be difficult at first. With an adjustable desk, you can alternate between sitting and standing throughout the workday.