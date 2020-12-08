Best Answer: The new AirPods Max come in five colors: silver, space gray, sky blue, pink, and green. The band's color matches the iPhone 12 lineup, while the ear cups match up with the iPad Air color lineup. These would be a great complement to your iPhone 12 and iPad Air.

The AirPods Max basically come in colors to match both your iPhone 12 and latest iPad Air . You get the basic silver and space gray and sky blue, pink, and green, which are color options for the iPad Air and iPhone 12 (technically PRODUCT(RED) though, not Pink). It's important to note that the AirPods Max colors are basically two-toned: the color of the headband and mesh ear cups match the iPhone 12 colors, but the ear cup exteriors are better matched for the iPad Air colors due to the anodized aluminum finish.

While the other versions of AirPods are geared more towards convenience, the AirPods Max are about high-fidelity audio. That's why they go with an over-ear design but still retain the Active Noise Cancellation that they've established with the AirPods Pro. The custom drivers of the AirPods Max produces sound with ultra-low distortion across the audible range. This means that you'll be able to hear each note clearer than ever before.

As expected, Apple has put the H1 headphone chip inside the AirPods Max, allowing instant pairing and device switching, "Hey, Siri" support, and better power management. Like AirPods Pro, AirPods Max has Active Noise Cancellation with Transparency mode, so while you can tune everything out, you can turn on Transparency to filter in some environmental noise when necessary. You also get Adaptive EQ with AirPods Max, as well as Spatial Audio.

What about AirPods Max battery life?

The AirPods Max come with a Smart Case that charges up via Lightning. While the AirPods Max are in the Smart Case, the headphones go into an ultra-low power state to help preserve the battery when you're not using them. The battery life is around 20 hours of high-fidelity audio on a single charge.

When can I get AirPods Max?

The AirPods Max will be available starting December 15, 2020, but you can start pre-ordering now. Each pair costs $549. Some colors are already seeing shipping dates of March 2021, so you'd better act fast if you want them ASAP.

If the $549 cost is too much for you, then you should check out some other great ANC headphone alternatives that are already on the market.