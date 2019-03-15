What colors does the Jabra Elite 65t come in?

Best answer: The Jabra Elite 65t set of wireless earbuds comes in three color schemes: Titanium Black, Gold Beige, and Copper Black. While Titanium Black and Gold Beige are available wherever you can get the Elite 65t, you'll need to head to Best Buy to pick up the Copper Black version.

The Jabra Elite 65t comes in three color schemes, but one is only available at Best Buy

The Elite 65t earbuds are available anywhere in Titanium Black and Gold Beige. These are the standard color schemes, with Titanium Black adopting a dark gray color on the outside of the headphones, while the actual earpiece is black. Gold Beige is the same pale gold color throughout, with a more metallic finish on the outside of the buds, and a matte finish on the rubber ear piece.

The Copper Black Elite 65t, meanwhile, is only available at Best Buy. This version of the earbuds features a copper color on the outside of the Elite 65t, with black earpieces.

What are the Jabra Elite 65t?

The Jabra Elite 65t is a set of truly wireless earbuds. Like other such products, this means that there are no wires connecting the earbuds to your phone, nor connecting them to one another. You can control various aspects of the Elite 65t from Jabra's headphone app, as well as with the buttons on the side of either earbud.

The Elite 65t has a battery life of about five hours per charge, though this can fluctuate depending on how you use them. If you take a lot of calls, for instance, you should run down the battery more quickly than if you just listen to music or podcasts. The earbuds come with a charging case that can provide two full charges before the case itself needs to be charged, leading to a theoretical maximum of around 15 hours of usage per day.

These earbuds include four microphones that serve various purposes. Not only do the microphones help your voice come through loud and clear on calls and voice commands, but they also help reduce external sounds, such as wind, during those activities. Additionally, the microphones are used to pass audio from your environment into the headphones when you so choose, which lets you hear the world around you or hear someone talking to you without having to take the Elite 65t out of your ear. You can also communicate with smart assistants.

While not quite as durable as its more expensive sibling, the Elite Active 65t, the Elite 65t is reasonably well-protected against dust and water. With an IP55 rating, the earbuds are almost totally protected from dust and can withstand low-pressure water jets and some sweat.