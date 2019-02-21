Best answer: Unlike other Polaroid cameras and printers on the market, the Polaroid Pop uses 3.5-by-4.25-inch Zink Paper designed exclusively for its use. Most of the others use 2-by-3-inch Zink Paper that includes a sticky adhesive on the back.
- Amazon: Polaroid Pop ($200)
- Amazon: Polaroid Snap Touch ($180)
- Amazon: Polaroid POP Instant Print Paper 40-pack ($40)
- Amazon: Polaroid 2x3 inch Zink Paper 50-pack ($34)
About Zink Paper
Regardless of the size, Zink Paper is smudge-proof, and water- and tear-resistant and it requires no ink or cartridges. The special paper for the Polaroid Pop also contains a white border like old-school Polaroid film, which drops the actual image size down to 3 by 3 inches. You can buy Zink Paper for the Polaroid Pop in packs of 10, 20, and 40 sheets.
However, products like the Polaroid Snap, Polaroid Snap Touch, and Polaroid Mint printer use the 2-by-3-inch Zink Paper that includes an adhesive back. Beyond this (and the size), the paper is similar. You just need to double check which printer you have before stocking up on some paper.
Are you ready to Pop?
First introduced in 2017, the Polaroid Pop features a 20MP camera with a CMOS sensor and dual LED flash. On the back, you'll find a 3.97-inch touchscreen LCD for framing and navigation. There's also built-in 1080p full HD video recording capacity and GIF creation feature. With a free app, you can connect the Polaroid Pop to your smartphone via Wi-Fi. From there, you can print images from your mobile device directly to the camera. You can also use a miniSD card (up to 128GB) to store photos for offline use.
With the Polaroid Pop, each printed photo costs around $1. However, Zink paper is often on sale, bringing the price down.
Do you want sticky paper?
The Polaroid Snap Touch is perhaps the closest alternative to the Pop in the Polaroid family. You may wish to consider this product if you want to use the 2-by-3-inch sticky-back Zink Paper. It's also a good choice if you have other Polaroid cameras in your home that also use the same paper. This camera, which includes a 13MP camera, connects to your smartphone through Bluetooth and also consists of a video feature. You can also use this camera to print images directly from your mobile device.
Our pick
Polaroid Pop
Unique look, unique paper
The Polaroid Pop features an exciting design and uses exclusive ZInk Paper. It also includes a long list of features that make it worth considering.
An alternative
Polaroid Snap Touch
The one for sticky paper enthusiasts
The Polaroid Snap Touch offers many of the same features as the Polaroid Pop but uses 2-by-3-inch Zink Paper.
Stock Up
Polaroid POP Instant Print Paper 40-pack
Exclusively for the Polaroid Pop
You can buy this 3.5-by-4.25-inch Zink Paper in packs of 10, 20, and 40 sheets.
Not for the Polaroid Pop
Polaroid 2x3 Inch Zink Paper 50-pack
The one that's sticky
The Zink Paper for the Polaroid Snap Touch (and other products) is available in packs of 20, 30, and 50 sheets.
