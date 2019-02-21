Best answer: Unlike other Polaroid cameras and printers on the market, the Polaroid Pop uses 3.5-by-4.25-inch Zink Paper designed exclusively for its use. Most of the others use 2-by-3-inch Zink Paper that includes a sticky adhesive on the back.

About Zink Paper

Regardless of the size, Zink Paper is smudge-proof, and water- and tear-resistant and it requires no ink or cartridges. The special paper for the Polaroid Pop also contains a white border like old-school Polaroid film, which drops the actual image size down to 3 by 3 inches. You can buy Zink Paper for the Polaroid Pop in packs of 10, 20, and 40 sheets.

However, products like the Polaroid Snap, Polaroid Snap Touch, and Polaroid Mint printer use the 2-by-3-inch Zink Paper that includes an adhesive back. Beyond this (and the size), the paper is similar. You just need to double check which printer you have before stocking up on some paper.

Are you ready to Pop?

First introduced in 2017, the Polaroid Pop features a 20MP camera with a CMOS sensor and dual LED flash. On the back, you'll find a 3.97-inch touchscreen LCD for framing and navigation. There's also built-in 1080p full HD video recording capacity and GIF creation feature. With a free app, you can connect the Polaroid Pop to your smartphone via Wi-Fi. From there, you can print images from your mobile device directly to the camera. You can also use a miniSD card (up to 128GB) to store photos for offline use.

With the Polaroid Pop, each printed photo costs around $1. However, Zink paper is often on sale, bringing the price down.

Do you want sticky paper?

The Polaroid Snap Touch is perhaps the closest alternative to the Pop in the Polaroid family. You may wish to consider this product if you want to use the 2-by-3-inch sticky-back Zink Paper. It's also a good choice if you have other Polaroid cameras in your home that also use the same paper. This camera, which includes a 13MP camera, connects to your smartphone through Bluetooth and also consists of a video feature. You can also use this camera to print images directly from your mobile device.