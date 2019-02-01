What is Zink paper?

Best answer: Zink paper is a type of full-color printing paper that prints without the use of ink cartridges. It was developed by Zink Holdings and is currently used in products from companies such as Polaroid, Canon, and HP.
- Amazon: Polaroid 2 by 3-inch Zink Paper (30 sheets) ($25)
- Amazon: Polaroid 3.5 by 4.25-inch Zink Border Paper ($25)
Zink lets you print full-color photos without using ink cartridges
The name for Zink technology comes from "zero ink," as the technology lets you print in color without ink. Instead, Zink uses a type of multi-layered thermal paper, so photos can be printed in only one pass.
Zink paper features a number of heat-sensitive color layers in cyan, magenta, and yellow. A photo is printed using a series of heat pulses of varying lengths and intensities. Each layer also contains colorless crystals of various dyes, which form micro-crystals that convert to their proper colorful form by melting, but which retain their proper color after resolidifying.
Zink paper all comes from one company
Zink paper, along with the underlying technology behind it, is developed by Zink Holdings. Zink is the sole manufacturer of the paper, while the company licenses out its technology to companies like Polaroid, Canon, and Lifeprint, who use it to create compact printers and instant cameras that use Zink paper. These companies also sell branded Zink paper for their products.
Most Zink paper comes in formats like 2 by 3 inches or 3 by 4 inches. However, there is a special variety of Zink paper that Polaroid uses for its Pop camera. This paper measures 3.5 by 4.25 inches and allows the photos printed by the Pop to have the look of classic Polaroid photos, with an image surrounded by a white border and large white chin.
Zink paper
Polaroid 2 by 3-inch Zink Paper
Zink paper for most
This Zink paper is a very common size for use with Zink printers, not only from Polaroid, but Canon and other companies, too. It should work with non-Polaroid products that use this size of Zink paper.
Polaroid special
Polaroid 3.5 by 4.25-inch ZINK Border photo paper
You'll need this paper for the Polaroid Pop
To print photos from your Polaroid Pop, you'll need this specific paper in order to do so. This paper gives your Pop photos the classic Polaroid instant photo look. Your Pop will come with some already, but you'll need to stock up sooner or later.
