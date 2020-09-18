Apple is one of the most proactive companies globally when it comes to doing its part to protect the environment. The company is already a carbon-neutral operation, and within 10 years, it hopes all of its products will be too.
One of the new ways it has chosen to do this is to begin shipping some of its most popular products without power bricks. This sounds like the right move when you consider that most folks don't need a new charger every time they buy a new electronics device. And yet, something doesn't feel right when you dig deeper.
Not created equal
For months, we've heard Apple was planning to remove power bricks from iPhone boxes, starting with the iPhone 12 series this fall. Because of COVID, the release of those phones has been delayed, probably until October or November. This made the recently released Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE the first Apple products to ditch the charger. As if adding an exclamation point to its environmentally-friendly move, Cupertino is also removing the power brick from new packages for the still-available Apple Watch Series 3.
Here's where things get dicey. Despite publishing a claim to the contrary (see below), Apple isn't removing the charger from every wearable device it sells moving forward. The pricey Hermès and Titanium Apple Watch Series 6 models will continue to ship with a 5W USB Power Adapter. In other words, while the masses are being forced to do without a new charger, those who pay more are not.
Listen, I understand the majority of Apple Watch buyers aren't choosing Hermès or Apple Watch Edition models. If they were, Apple wouldn't have ditched the ceramic models for this year's release. Therefore, keeping chargers with the most expensive Apple Watches isn't going to make an enormous impact on the environment. I genuinely believe that's Apple's No. 1 goal here.
From an optics perspective, it still looks terrible. This is especially true when you consider Apple didn't lower the price of the wearable devices because it removed the charger from the boxes. (You must now pay extra to add a power brick to your Apple Watch order.)
Two slightly better moves
Far fewer people buy Apple Watches than iPhone, so Cupertino can probably get away with separating the haves and the have nots when it comes to who receives a charger. If a similar separation occurs with the iPhone, however, the public might not be as forgiving. It's not hard to imagine, for example, seeing Apple ship the "iPhone 12" without a power brick, while keeping the accessory with the more expensive "iPhone 12 Pro" and "iPhone 12 Pro Max."
In the interest of fairness, Apple should quickly rethink its decision to remove chargers for some Apple Watch boxes while keeping them in place for others. There are two paths it could take.
First, Apple could remove power bricks from every Apple Watch model, so everyone is treated the same. Second, it could offer separately packaged chargers as a free add-on with any new Apple Watch purchase.
What say you?
Do you think Apple made the right choice when it comes to who receives chargers with new Apple Watch purchases? Let us know in the comments below.
