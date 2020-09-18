Apple is one of the most proactive companies globally when it comes to doing its part to protect the environment. The company is already a carbon-neutral operation, and within 10 years, it hopes all of its products will be too.

One of the new ways it has chosen to do this is to begin shipping some of its most popular products without power bricks. This sounds like the right move when you consider that most folks don't need a new charger every time they buy a new electronics device. And yet, something doesn't feel right when you dig deeper.

Not created equal

For months, we've heard Apple was planning to remove power bricks from iPhone boxes, starting with the iPhone 12 series this fall. Because of COVID, the release of those phones has been delayed, probably until October or November. This made the recently released Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE the first Apple products to ditch the charger. As if adding an exclamation point to its environmentally-friendly move, Cupertino is also removing the power brick from new packages for the still-available Apple Watch Series 3.

Here's where things get dicey. Despite publishing a claim to the contrary (see below), Apple isn't removing the charger from every wearable device it sells moving forward. The pricey Hermès and Titanium Apple Watch Series 6 models will continue to ship with a 5W USB Power Adapter. In other words, while the masses are being forced to do without a new charger, those who pay more are not.