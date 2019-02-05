Best answer: Amazon consistently has the best prices on the Polaroid Mint Camera and Printer. Plus, it's the best place to get the Zink paper you need for the camera as well.
- Amazon: Polaroid Mint Instant Camera and Printer ($100)
- Amazon: Zink Zero Photo Paper (30 Pack) ($15)
Lowest price on Amazon
You can't buy the Polaroid Mint Instant Camera and Printer directly from the company, as even its website redirects you to Amazon to buy. Looking around the web there doesn't seem to be a ton of places to buy the product; however, the Amazon has the cheapest price out of everywhere I have found it.
Not too mention, Amazon has fast delivery times, low shipping costs, and if something does go wrong with your order, Amazon's customer service is usually pretty good and resolving problems.
Proper paper
Don't forget you need the Zink Zero Photo Paper to use with your Polaroid Mint Instant Camera and Printer, and the best place to get the paper is Amazon by far. It's the cheapest price and you can get it in packs of 20, 30, 50, or even 500 sheets!
The Camera
Polaroid Mint Instant Camera and Printer
Point, shoot, print!
The Polaroid Mint Instant Camera and Printer is an instant camera that allows you to shoot and print your images in a flash. With a built-in flash and a few editing options on the free Polaroid app, it's easy to make fun pint-size photos anywhere you go. Plus, you can also use the printer to print out your favorite shots on your smartphone via the app as well.
The Paper
Zink Zero Photo Paper (30 Pack)
Print and stick anywhere
Polaroid's Zink Zero Photo Paper delivers bright and vibrant instant prints that are sure to make any photo pop once it's printed. The Sticky-backed paper even allows you to peel the back of your photos and stick them anywhere allow you to decorate almost anything with your favorite photos.
