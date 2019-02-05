Best answer: Amazon consistently has the best prices on the Polaroid Mint Camera and Printer. Plus, it's the best place to get the Zink paper you need for the camera as well.

Lowest price on Amazon

You can't buy the Polaroid Mint Instant Camera and Printer directly from the company, as even its website redirects you to Amazon to buy. Looking around the web there doesn't seem to be a ton of places to buy the product; however, the Amazon has the cheapest price out of everywhere I have found it.

Not too mention, Amazon has fast delivery times, low shipping costs, and if something does go wrong with your order, Amazon's customer service is usually pretty good and resolving problems.

Proper paper

Don't forget you need the Zink Zero Photo Paper to use with your Polaroid Mint Instant Camera and Printer, and the best place to get the paper is Amazon by far. It's the cheapest price and you can get it in packs of 20, 30, 50, or even 500 sheets!