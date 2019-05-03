Where is the best place to buy the Powerbeats Pro?

Best answer: Currently, the best place to get your pair of Powerbeats Pro is from Apple, though you can also pick them up directly from Beats if you prefer.

Powerbeats Pro are available now through Apple and Beats

Right now, you can only get the Powerbeats Pro — Beats' first set of truly wireless earbuds — online from Apple (of which Beats is a subsidiary) or from the Beats website. The earbuds arrive in stores beginning May 10, which is when we can expect wider retail availability.

As for online shopping, it's not clear when retailers like Amazon will be able to offer Powerbeats Pro. It could be that they arrive at Amazon on May 10, or they could arrive this summer, once all of the planned colors for the Powerbeats Pro launch.

Just what are Powerbeats Pro?

Powerbeats Pro are the first set of truly wireless earbuds from Beats. While the Apple subsidiary has previously launched products like the Beats X and Powerbeats earbuds, which feature Apple's first-generation W1 wireless chip for easy Bluetooth pairing and switching between devices, they still had wires running between each earbud.

The Powerbeats Pro, on the other hand, are a set of completely wire-free, activity-oriented earbuds. Powered by Apple's new H1 chip, the Powerbeats Pro can get up to nine hours of battery life between charges, while the included charging case can extend that to around 24 hours per charge of the case itself. The Powerbeats Pro also feature Class 1 Bluetooth, meaning that they have an operating range of around 100 meters and should experience fewer dropouts than many other Bluetooth headphones.

The H1 chip is fairly important. It performs all of the same functions as the W1 chip did in previous headphones, including handling the Bluetooth pairing process and switching between devices, with the H1 delivering improved connection speed over the W1. But just as in the second-generation AirPods, the H1 in the Powerbeats Pro allows you to activate Siri hands free. So when you want to start your favorite running playlist, all you have to do is say something like "Hey, Siri. Play my workout mix" and your good to go.

The Powerbeats Pro come in four colors: ivory, moss, navy, and black. Only the black models are available for pre-order, and will start shipping next week. The ivory, moss, and navy versions of the Powerbeats Pro will ship at some point this summer.