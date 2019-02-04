Best answer: For the largest selection, you should buy your Polaroid Pop Zink paper at Amazon. They have the biggest variety of quantity options available, and oftentimes discounts on bundles.
- Amazon: Polaroid Zink Paper ($10+)
- Amazon: Polaroid Pop 2.0 Instant Print Digital Camera ($200)
Why Amazon?
If you're looking to buy replacement paper for your Polaroid Pop Instant Print Digital Camera, Amazon is the place to go. It's where the Polaroid website suggests you go and the retailer with the biggest selection of Polaroid products and accessories.
What is Polaroid Pop?
The Polaroid Pop is an all-in-one camera that allows you to take instant photos and videos on the fly. Thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity and the free Polaroid Pop app, you can share content with social media, and print images stories on your smartphone.
A colorful choice
Polaroid Pop is available in a choice of six colors, including black, white, pink, yellow, green, and blue.
Odds and ends
Pop photos measure 3.5-by-4.25-inches and come with the iconic Polaroid border. You can use the device's 3.97-inch touchscreen to frame and shoot and also add objects to your creations, including filters, borders, stickers, emoji, captions, and more. You can print the photos when you want to, not necessarily when they're snapped.
Get printing
Polaroid Zink Paper
Stock up
Make sure you have plenty of Zink paper on hand, especially when you're planning a vacation. These are available in packs of 10, 20, and 40 sheets.
Get the camera
Polaroid Pop Instant Print Digital Camera
A fun camera
Look for Polaroid Pop gift bundles that package the camera with extra goodies such as stickers, pens, and more.
