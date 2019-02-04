Best answer: For the largest selection, you should buy your Polaroid Pop Zink paper at Amazon. They have the biggest variety of quantity options available, and oftentimes discounts on bundles.

Why Amazon?

If you're looking to buy replacement paper for your Polaroid Pop Instant Print Digital Camera, Amazon is the place to go. It's where the Polaroid website suggests you go and the retailer with the biggest selection of Polaroid products and accessories.

What is Polaroid Pop?

The Polaroid Pop is an all-in-one camera that allows you to take instant photos and videos on the fly. Thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity and the free Polaroid Pop app, you can share content with social media, and print images stories on your smartphone.

A colorful choice

Polaroid Pop is available in a choice of six colors, including black, white, pink, yellow, green, and blue.

Odds and ends

Pop photos measure 3.5-by-4.25-inches and come with the iconic Polaroid border. You can use the device's 3.97-inch touchscreen to frame and shoot and also add objects to your creations, including filters, borders, stickers, emoji, captions, and more. You can print the photos when you want to, not necessarily when they're snapped.