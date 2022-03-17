Mac Studio preorders are now live and we've gathered up all the info you need in order to get one at the best price possible. Being a totally new Mac line, it's not yet clear how popular it will prove to be. One thing is for certain, though — the sooner you order one, the sooner you'll get it.

Apple's new Mac Studio is an entirely new desktop Mac that looks and functions a lot like a beefed-up Mac mini. It's powered by the M1 Max and the all-new M1 Ultra chip, depending on your configuration, and offers performance, connectivity, and capabilities unlike previous computers from Apple.

Similar to the Mac mini, the new Mac Studio doesn't come with a display but it was shown off alongside the also-new Studio Display which would make for the perfect complementary pickup. Alternatively, any of the best Mac mini monitors would work great too. If you want to lock in a Mac Studio order, we've got all the retailer info you need below.

Where to buy the Mac Studio

Amazon US: Keep your eyes on Amazon for Mac Studio discounts as it often drops Apple product prices seemingly out of nowhere. Right now, there's only one Mac Studio configuration listed but this should change post-launch.

B&H Photo: B&H has all the various Mac Studio configurations listed and ready to customize ahead of the product's launch.

Best Buy: Mac Studio is available to preorder at Best Buy. In-store pickup may help you get yours sooner.

Adorama: Adorama has Mac Studio listings up, but beware of some of the prices there which are as much as $200 over Apple's MSRP.

Apple: Apple is likely to be the go-to place for most Mac Studio buyers and you can customize the machine to your needs there. However, since most people will go there it may have the longest wait times for shipping.

Over in the UK, several retailers have begun listing the Mac Studio including Apple, Amazon, and all of the big electrical outlets you'd expect:

What is the Mac Studio price?

In the US, the base-spec Mac Studio costs $1,999. You can spec the machine up in various ways, though, customizing the processor, RAM, and storage meaning the highest-end configuration tops out at $7,999.

Are there any discounts on the Mac Studio?

For any new Apple product, let alone any brand new Apple product line, discounts will be few and far between at launch so we expect it will be weeks or months before we see any significant price drops on the Mac Studio. If you don't need the Mac Studio right away, you could wait it out and see if any Black Friday Mac deals come around later this year when supply should have caught up with demand. We'll be sure to let you know of any Mac Studio deals before then, however.

Should you get a Mac Studio or a MacBook?

Choosing between a Mac desktop or laptop computer is always a tough call. While you certainly get more computing power for your money with a desktop machine, you do have to invest in peripherals like a display and you also can't take it with you to go work at your local coffee shop.

If portability is your priority, a MacBook is a no-brainer. If you only ever work from your desk, you'll be glad you went for the Mac Studio for its extra power.

How about other Mac deals?

Whether you're weighing up the Mac Studio versus the Mac mini or wondering whether to get a Mac laptop instead of a desktop, we've rounded up the latest deals on other Mac models below.