Best answer: Best Buy. As with the regular, three different color version models, this special edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite still hasn't been added to most retailers. However, Best Buy does have a page up right now.

What is the Nintendo Switch Lite Zacian and Zamazenta Edition?

It is a Nintendo Switch Lite that has a grey color and has been decaled with Zacian and Zamazenta, the two legendary Pokémon from the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Shield, the next mainline game in the series from Game Freak. The left thumbstick and D-Pad are blue, while the right thumbstick and buttons are red, presenting a nifty duality for the two different upcoming Pokémon titles. Like the regular Nintendo Switch Lite, it will cost $199.99 USD.

Where can I find the Nintendo Switch Lite Zacian and Zamazenta Edition?

Right now, it can only be found at Best Buy, though other retailers will almost certainly add it as time goes on. For the time being, you should be watching Best Buy, since they were the first ones to have a page up. Amazon, GameStop, and others will follow.

It will release on November 8, 2019, a week ahead of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, which will release on November 15, 2019, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.